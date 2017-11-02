Nigeria: Stakeholders Seek Pragmatic Implementation of Policies

Adopting a pragmatic approach in solving the many challenges of the education sector was the crux of discourse at the 37th national conference of the Philosophers of Education Association of Nigeria (PEAN) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Held recently at the institution's Faculty of Education, the key speakers stressed the need for all parties to bridge the gap in the implementation of clear-cut policies of the sector. They also frowned at the inability of policy makers to facilitate speedy-bridging of the gap between theory and practice in education policies and provision.

Themed, "Bridging the gap between education theory and practice of education," former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and keynote speaker Prof. Attahiru Jega, lamented that the widening gap between theory and practice of education policy in Nigeria has profound consequences.

Jega who was represented by Dr. Mohammed Shaba of the Federal College of Education, Kotangora, regretted that education at all levels has been engulfed by a deep crisis of relevance. To reverse the crises, he said Nigeria must accord education the right priority, backed up with clear, well-targeted, consistent and implementable policies.

He also called for improved capacity for rigorous evidence-based research, deployment of appropriate theoretical postulations and frameworks to guide policy and engagement/partnership between intellectuals, academics and educationists, as well as public officials and institutions in charge of education policy-making and execution.

Also, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alake Adeyemo, said the event was to ensure effective collaboration and networking between education planners and the practitioners so that the desired goals proposed by the parley would be realised in the society.