Nigeria: Bank Offers Free Breast Cancer Screening for Over 330 Women

To mark this year's breast Cancer month, Skye Bank Plc is offering free, all-expense paid breast cancer screening for over 330 women under the aegis of its women focused initiative, Skye Pearl.

In a statement to mark this year's World Breast Cancer Month, the bank's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, described cancer as one of the leading causes of death worldwide, especially in the developing countries where inadequate medical care and lack of awareness about the disease have combined to make it very deadly.

According to Abiru, "In line with our commitment towards the fight against the high incidence of cancer, especially breast cancer, we are working together in partnership with our NGO partner, Care Organization Public Enlightenment (C.O.PE) to provide free breast cancer screening opportunities for over 330 women to facilitate early detection of the disease."

The Skye Bank CEO pledged that the Bank would continue to support worthy social causes especially in the health sector to improve the wellbeing and healthcare of Nigerians, saying a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

In the last twelve years, Skye Bank has intervened to combat the deadly breast cancer scourge through regular public awareness programs and initiatives; as well as provision of free breast cancer screening opportunity for both female customers and the general public.

For instance, through its women-focused program, SkyePearl, the Bank has empowered hundreds of women, across all classes and social strata with valuable information on health and lifestyle proposition; organizing trainings, symposia and providing a veritable platform to support women in different spheres of life.

To qualify for the comprehensive free all-expense paid breast screening, Nigerians are advised to visit: www.skyebankng.com/skyepearl and sign up to be benefit from the exercise", he disclosed.