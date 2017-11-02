Nigeria: Lagosians Sensitized On Flood Prevention, Waste Sorting

In order to salvage their community from the perils of future flooding, residents of Akobi Crecent in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State have been enlightened on the importance of sorting out their waste rather than dumping them in the canal.

The advocacy was championed by the Junior Chambers International (JCI) Lagos City, in collaboration with RyclePoints, a waste transformation firm, and the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

For a while, Akobi has been notorious for incidences of flood, leading to wanton loss of property. This, the organizers said prompted the choice of the area to get the people informed on the advantages of not only getting some financial benefits from sorting their plastic bottles, cardboards papers, nylons and metals from general waste, but improving sanitation in the locality.

President of JCI Lagos City, Laolu Owolabi, said the association deemed it necessary to support government's Cleaner Lagos Initiative to promote the culture of recycling and a disease-free society.

He said due to the non-degradable nature of plastics and nylons and the reality that they now constitute the major cause of flooding, blocking the free flow of the canal in the area, Recyclepoints is opening up opportunity for residents, who can now make money from waste.

Executive Director of RyclePoint, Mr. Taiwo Adewole, observed that because people don't realize the monetary worth of waste, they dispose them anyhow thereby causing environmental nuisance to the community. "Some of us don't know that seven plastic bottles produce one jersey, so you can imagine the volume of plastic bottles that could be shirts, mattress, carpets and so on that we can produce."