2 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
Collapsed four-storey building in Lagos.

A four-Storey building under construction along Herbert Macaulay way Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland collapsed on Wednesday morning. The building, according to the General Manager, Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, was under construction when it collapsed and that all necessary notices had been served to the developer, including a stop work notice.

Shodehinde further stated that the agency had taken all necessary step within its limits, including sealing up of the construction site with a caution tape to stop further work at the site. He, however, said there was no casualty at the collapse site since it had been sealed for a while now by the agency.

The General Manager in a statement restated the state government's zero tolerance to building collapse and avoidable death of its citizenry. He said the agency would not rest till incidence of building collapse was at zero level.

He further appealed to Lagosians to take all necessary precautions and steps during building construction.

Nigeria

Police Blame Church Massacre on Nigerians Held in South Africa

The police in Anambra State have said investigation into the killing of worshippers in St. Philips Catholic Church,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.