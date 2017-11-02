Nigeria: PDP's National Chair Aspirants Pledge to Eschew Bitterness

Abuja — The aspirants for the national chairmanship of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in its December 9, 2017 national convention have pledged to shun hate speeches and rivalry.

During a meeting which lasted from Tuesday night till the early hours of yesterday at home of the contestants and former Chairman of Daar Communications, Dr. Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi in Abuja, the hopefuls noted that in view of the relationships that had been struck among them for years, they were going into the contest as members of a family.

The host told his guests that his presence at the commissioning of the campaign offices of some of his co-contestants was borne out of camaraderie.

Dokpesi said: "I thought I made a clear cut statement at the occasion that Chief Bode George is our leader and he is eminently qualified and capable of providing leadership to the PDP.

"You may not be aware that I was also at Prof. Tunde Adeniran's campaign office. Tomorrow, I will also be at Otunba Gbenga Daniel's office.

"All of us are working together. We are brothers and we have been together for long time for something close to 30 to 35 years and there is no enmity among us."

He continued: "This is to assure you that there is a new generation of politicians who believe in the unity and stability of this country and the party.

"All we want to do is to serve the PDP and do our very best."

On the forthcoming 2019 general elections, Dokpesi declared the party will win more states.

In his remarks, Daniel said the contest for the topmost position in the party was not a do-or-die affair. He hinted of a likely consensus arrangement.

Other aspirants at the meeting were Taoheed Adedoja and Jimi Agbaje.