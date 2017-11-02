Angola: World Bank Broadens Co-Operation By Supporting Angola's State Budget

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) and the Angolan Government are studying the possibility to have that Brentton Woods institution provide budgetary assistance to the Angolan State, said last Wednesday, in Luanda, the WB's vice president for Africa, Makhtar Diop.

Besides the support to the State Budget, Makhtar Diop also pointed moves like providing assistance to the sectors of education, health, energy, waters and agriculture.

Maktar Diop, who spoke to the press after a meeting with the economic team of the Angolan Government, expressed his total confidence in the Angolan Executive and its willingness to develop the existing co-operation with the World Bank.

Without mentioning specific amounts, the WB top official said that the funding will be released as soon as the preliminary evaluation is finished, adding that the international institution has been studying ways to provide a good budgetary assistance to Angola.

To Makhtar Diop, the most important thing is the disposition of the World Bank to support the Angolan Government and increase, significantly, the level of the resources the institution can lend the African country.

He appealed for mutual commitment to the implementation of the different plans in the various fields of co-operation and pragmatism in the pursuing of the goals.

At the present, the intervention of the World Bank in Angola is focused on three main axes, namely Technical Assistance, Studies and Financing of Projects.

The WB official's agenda is aimed at re-launching the country's economic growth, reducing poverty, assisting with structural changes, diversifying the economy, as well as economic and social inclusion.

Makhtar Diop's visit, which is scheduled to end this Thursday, happens in the ambit of the Strategic Revision of the Regional Integration, as part of the institution's priorities for the year 2017.