Nigeria: Alex Ekwueme Feared Critically Down With Stroke

Enugu — There were strong indications yesterday that former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, may have suffered stroke, as doctors battled to stabilise him before treatment abroad.

However the family last night said the octogenarian was suffering from a chest infection.

A statement by his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko community in Ekwulobia Local Council of Anambra State, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, said the erstwhile vice president was infected in the chest.

It reads:" Dr. Alex I. Ekwueme, GCON, the former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, was on Sunday, October 29, 2017, admitted into hospital for a chest infection.

"It will be recalled that he had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on October 21, 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

"His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the mean time."

Ekwueme was said to have collapsed in his residence on Sunday night and rushed to the intensive care unit of Memfys International Hospital, Enugu.

A source at the medical facility told The Guardian yesterday that "he suffered stroke and we have so far battled to stabilise him. You know he is an old man, that is why it appears that he is critical ill."

The source stated that plans were ongoing to fly him abroad for further treatment, adding: " It is being delayed because the family is still running around and we need to ensure that he is stable. Otherwise, they would have to fly him by air ambulance."