Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda will dispute the final of the Angola League Cup, 36th Edition, set for 11 November, in Luanda.

To reach the final, Petro de Luanda overcame FC Bravos do Maquis in the semi-final, while 1º de Agosto eliminated Progresso do Sambizanga.

The last time Petro and 1º de Agosto faced each other in a semi-final of the Angola League Cup was in 1998, a match won by the former by 4-1.