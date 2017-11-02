South Africa: 18 Players Part Ways With Lions

The Lions have announced the release of 18 players whose contracts were not renewed.

The biggest names on the list are fullback/flyhalf Jaco van der Walt and loose forward Fabian Booysen .

Van der Walt's brother, Gerdus - who has played centre for the Lions - has also been released by the union.

Rudolf Straeuli , CEO of Lions Rugby Company, wished all the players the "very best for their future endeavours".

With Coetzee moving on, the Lions will be looking for a flyhalf to provide back-up for No 10 incumbent Elton Jantjies.

The Lions meanwhile, also announced that scrumhalf Christiaan Meyer would join them on loan from Griquas for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Straeuli told Netwerk24 that they would be announcing more loan agreements in due course.

Players released by the Lions :

Adre Smit, Bader Pretorius, Barend Smith, Curtis Jonas, Divan Henning, Fabian Booyen, Gerdus van der Walt, Gideon Botha, Jaco van der Walt, Jacobus Tredoux, JP du Preez, Le Roux Baard, Lincoln Daniels, MC de Jongh, Morney Moos, Rheyno Potgieter, Runan Venter, Wihan Jacobs

Source: Sport24