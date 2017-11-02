2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 18 Players Part Ways With Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Lions have announced the release of 18 players whose contracts were not renewed.

The biggest names on the list are fullback/flyhalf Jaco van der Walt and loose forward Fabian Booysen .

Van der Walt's brother, Gerdus - who has played centre for the Lions - has also been released by the union.

Rudolf Straeuli , CEO of Lions Rugby Company, wished all the players the "very best for their future endeavours".

With Coetzee moving on, the Lions will be looking for a flyhalf to provide back-up for No 10 incumbent Elton Jantjies.

The Lions meanwhile, also announced that scrumhalf Christiaan Meyer would join them on loan from Griquas for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Straeuli told Netwerk24 that they would be announcing more loan agreements in due course.

Players released by the Lions :

Adre Smit, Bader Pretorius, Barend Smith, Curtis Jonas, Divan Henning, Fabian Booyen, Gerdus van der Walt, Gideon Botha, Jaco van der Walt, Jacobus Tredoux, JP du Preez, Le Roux Baard, Lincoln Daniels, MC de Jongh, Morney Moos, Rheyno Potgieter, Runan Venter, Wihan Jacobs

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Corruption Done By Who?' - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has denied that he received any undisclosed money from private individuals or companies during his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.