South Africa: Police Missed an Opportunity to Test Their Rubber Bullets On White Skins - Malema

Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters/Instagram

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (file photo).

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched an attack on #BlackMonday protesters, Afrikaners, as well as the police who, he says, missed an opportunity to test their rubber bullets on the skins of white people.

At an anti-Israel picket outside the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday, Malema ripped into the ANC, white Afrikaners and the police.

"This nonsense that the white Afrikaners were doing here in Tshwane on Monday, we don't support such nonsense," said a passionate Malema.

"What was even worse is that police are so scared of white people. Instead of shooting at them with rubber bullets, they were taking the phones of white people and shooting them pictures while they were disrupting the city of Tshwane.

"It was an opportunity for them to test the skin of the white people with a rubber bullet. They missed an opportunity."

Malema said, had black EFF members started misbehaving at the picket, police would not even have fired a warning shot, as "these blacks are trained by apartheid to suffer from a black hate".

'The ANC is scared of white people'

"They must know we are watching them. Even their loud mouth minister who did not instruct them to shoot as these racists who were blocking our roads, who were stopping our children from going to write their final examination of matric.

"Useless police of Tshwane did not do anything against racism, even when they saw it on Monday.

"Useless minister of police did not do anything, even when whites were disrupting us. You know why? The ANC is scared of white people. The ANC is scared of Afrikaners.

"The regime of the EFF will never be scared of a white person."Malema warned that the EFF would organise a counter-march when "Afrikaners" decided to march again in Tshwane.

"We cannot allow white people to do as they wish in this country," Malema said.

"Let them announce the day they are coming back to Tshwane, let us meet them toe to toe, let us teach them who owns South Africa.

'They think our kindness is stupidity'

"This is our land, this is our country. We will defend it with everything, if it means we must defend it with our lives.

"This regime has failed. Let us protect ourselves against these racists.

"Let's bring anything that will defend our land on that day.

"We must not be pushed by Afrikaners because they take advantage of our tolerance; they think our kindness is stupidity."

Malema questioned why the "Shoot the Boer" song was banned, while Die Stem, which represented the pain black people suffered, was still allowed.

"In Vlakplaas, when they were killing our people, drunk they were singing Die Stem. Every time they went to kill black children in the townships, they came back in salutation and sang Die Stem, celebrating a loss of life of African people.

"Every time they killed blacks, they took that flag high. They bring that same flag today and we are told we must be tolerant."

Source: News24