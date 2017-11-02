South Africa: Cabinet Commends World Rugby Council Endorsement

Cabinet has welcomed the decision of the World Rugby Council to recommend South Africa as the preferred host country for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

World Rugby made the announcement of the Rugby World Cup (Ltd) board's recommendation for the host candidate on Tuesday, following the assessment of a team of 10 World Rugby, Rugby World Cup Limited relevant-area managers and independent area experts, working since 1 June 2017.

Other countries bidding to host the tournament are Ireland and France.

World Rugby will announce the final decision on the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup on 15 November 2017.

Cabinet commended the work of the Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African Rugby Union (SARU) for putting together a convincing bid.

Hosting the tournament is set to boost the South African economy.

An independent Economic Impact Assessment commissioned by SARU indicates a direct, indirect and induced economic impact of R27 billion over the two months of tournament-related activity.

South Africa has a strong proven record of hosting such events, having successfully hosted the 1995 World Cup Rugby, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The country has excellent sporting venues, including world-class transport and communications infrastructure.

Cabinet went on to also congratulate the SuperSport United FC for reaching the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Tunisian side Club Africa 3-1 and 4-2 on aggregate. The team will meet TP Mazembe in the second-tier continental club competition final next month.

Meanwhile, Cabinet expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Ian McLeod and described his passing as a loss to South African football.

McLeod' 63' died in hospital in Pretoria last week. He was the first South African to referee at a FIFA World Cup tournament when he officiated in the 1998 global showpiece in France.