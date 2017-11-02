South Africa: Farm Worker Arrested for Allegedly Killing Employer

A 32-year-old farm worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing his employer, and wounding another farm worker at Bonte Heuwel Farm in the Northern Cape town of Griekwastad.

The accused and the farm owner, 35, apparently had an argument on Tuesday afternoon, which resulted in him allegedly shooting him in the chest with a .22 rifle, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba on Wednesday.

It is unclear what the argument was about.

The man allegedly also shot a 26-year-old farm worker in the lower body. He was admitted to hospital.

Netwerk24 identified the deceased as livestock farmer Willem van der Westhuizen.

Ramatseba said the shooter drove off in the farmer's Ford Ranger bakkie.

"The police were notified about the incident and gave chase; the suspect overturned the bakkie and tried to run on foot. The police managed to arrest him and confiscated the rifle. The rifle's serial number was filed off."

Ramatseba told News24 that it was unclear who the rifle belonged to, but that this would form part of the police investigation currently underway.

Northern Cape Commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Risimati Shivuri commended the community of Griekwastad for helping lead to the swift arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the rifle.

The man was expected to appear in the Griekwastad Magistrate Court on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

