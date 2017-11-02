1 November 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Dlamini Must Be Fired for Sapo Sassa Failure to Reach Agreement

press release By Bridget Masango MP

The DA is not surprised that SASSA and the South African Post Office (SAPO) has failed to come to an agreement for SAPO to take over the distribution of social grants, on which 17 million South Africans are reliant.

This deadlock is a damning indictment on Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini's, utter failure to put the needs of vulnerable South Africans first.

Minister Dlamini is clearly blocking SASSA's efforts to find a suitable service provider because she wants the illegal CPS contract to continue, in all likelihood, for her own benefit.

Her disgraceful behaviour is a breach of her oath of office and President Jacob Zuma must do the right thing and either suspend or fire the Minister to ensure that she is no longer an obstacle to finding a suitable alternative for grant distribution.

Dodging Dlamini has lost touch with the people who she is mandated to serve. She now only serves her own interest and must be removed for the good of our people.

