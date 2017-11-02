1 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parents Killed, Daughter, 7, Injured in Cape Town Shooting

A woman and a man were killed while their 7-year-old daughter was injured when gunmen opened fire on their car while they had stopped at a stop street in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the police were investigating a case of double murder and attempted murder.

Van Wyk said the family was ambushed at around 20:15 on Imperial Street, in the Eastridge area of Mitchells Plain.

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman died in the shooting while a 7-year-old girl was injured, he said.

"According to information, the family was driving in their Nissan 1400 bakkie when they stopped at a stop street in Imperial Street. Unknown suspects then started to fire several shots at them.

"The man and his wife were fatally wounded. Their 7-year-old daughter was shot in the right arm and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.

Source: News24

