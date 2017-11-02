1 November 2017

South Africa: Gauteng Opens Online School Admissions System for Late Applicant

The Gauteng Department of Education has opened the online admissions system for 2018 to late applicants, it announced on Wednesday.

The system would be open until November 10 for those who missed the June 12 school admissions deadline. No new application will be accepted in January.

"The system is running smoothly and we urge parents who are applying for the first time to make use of this opportunity and apply online," read a statement.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged those parents who had already applied, but had not been placed, not to reapply, but to rather visit the district office for placement.

The department said a total of 285 834 learners needed placement in our schools. To date, a total of 22 378, representing 77% of all applicants, have been placed. This figure is a sum total of 123 450 for Grade 1 and 98 928 for Grade 8 learners.

The department highlighted that, of the public schools offering Grade 1 and 8, 402 of these schools had already reached their full capacity and will not accept more pupils via late applications.

Parents have been encouraged to contact the department for any admissions queries on 0800 000 789 or on email at: gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za

