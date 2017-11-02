South Africa: ANC in Ekurhuleni Embarrassed By Masina's 'Emotional, Anti-ANC' Views

The ANC in Kempton Park has called for the suspension of its chairperson Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina following his statement that he would resign should Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa be elected ANC president at the party's elective conference in December.

"Ekurhuleni branches are very embarrassed by Masina's emotional views and we are worried about his attitude," said chairperson of the ANC in Kempton Park Andrew Baloyi.

News24 reported on Tuesday that Masina is backing Ramaphosa's rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

"I will never serve under Cyril," he told News24.

Masina was responding to allegations, made by members of his branch, that he was frustrating the nomination process in a desperate bid to ensure that Dlamini-Zuma was nominated.

His vow to resign was in sharp contrast to the decision of the ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), which has thrown its weight behind the deputy president.

"I will leave. I can never serve under Cyril. I respect him as my older brother, as a leader. [But] I just don't believe in this group he belongs to. So, he can lead. I will be out," he said.

'He needs counselling'

Responding to Masina's utterances, Baloyi said the PEC should suspend Masina for his "anti-ANC behaviour".

"He has said he will resign if Ramaphosa takes over, in a 105-year-old organisation, that attitude is worrying because we stand behind the chosen leader, no matter what. He can't use such vulgar language as a leader, we have been dealing with him for three years, he needs counselling," Baloyi said.

He said many Ekurhuleni branches did not support presidential hopeful Dlamini-Zuma, but they treated her with respect nevertheless.

"Masina should do the same with Ramaphosa. Many branches won't support Dlamini-Zuma because tradition states that a deputy is the one that takes over power, not a [national executive committee] member," he said.

Baloyi claimed that Masina had previously insulted PEC member Keke Kekana and had never been disciplined for it.

"He must calm down and not be emotional. He must behave like other ANC members. We, therefore, urge the PEC and the [regional executive committee] to convene a meeting and suspend and distance themselves from Masina," said Baloyi.

Source: News24