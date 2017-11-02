South Africa: Draw Consolidates Baroka At PSL Summit

Baroka FC consolidated their position at the top of the Premiership table after earning a draw against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Bakgaga had come into the game high on confidence after progressing to the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals with a surprise win over Cape Town City at the weekend.

But they did not have things all their way during a lively first half against an Usuthu side that were heavily beaten 3-0 by Kaizer Chiefs in the cup.

And it was the visitors who carved out the first real opening when Matome Kgoetyane forced Boalefa into a diving stop to his right with his thudding 20-yard effort.

Baroka were knocking at the door at that stage and they were rewarded with Gift Motupa putting them ahead from the penalty spot after he was hauled down in the box by Phumlani Gumede.

The lead lasted less than four minutes as Rhulan Manzini threw himself at Jabulani Ncubeni's inviting ball from the left and bicycled in beyond a stunned Virgil Vries.

It was 1-1 at the break and after the restart, Pule tipped over Motupa's rasping 25-yard drive, before substitute Siyethemba Mnguni forced Vries into a rolling save with virtually his first touch of the game.

It was a riveting start to the second half, but fatigue soon set in as both sets of players seem to lose their energy with the game fizzing out to a draw.

Source: Sport24