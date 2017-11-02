South Africa: Medical Negligence - Gauteng Health Department Loses Bid to Pay Off Claim in Increments

analysis

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled against the Gauteng Health MEC's attempt to institute what could be described as a pay-as-you-go scheme to pay for a seven-year-old medical claim that was awarded against the department. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

The case concerns payment to a now seven-year-old boy identified as WZ who suffered brain damage during his birth at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto when staff failed to perform a caesarean section in time. This negligence has left WZ with cerebral palsy, mental retardation, epilepsy, marked development delay, speech deficits and behavioural problems for the rest of his life.

In mid-2014, the province's department of health agreed to pay a total lump sum of R23,272,303 of which R19,970,631 was earmarked for future medical expenses.

According to long-standing law and procedures, negligence claims are normally paid in a lump sum into a trust account.

If the Gauteng Health Department had had its way, it would only pay damages for the medical expenses as and when the costs are incurred by the...