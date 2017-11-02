South Africa: Tshwane Now Dealing 2010 Report Implicating Former Metro Police Chief

A 2010 preliminary forensic report commissioned by the City of Tshwane which implicates its former metro police chief in a R15m tender fraud is being investigated by the city 7 years later.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has now launched a full forensic investigation after getting his hands on the report which was seemingly swept under the carpet, said his spokesperson Sam Mgobozi.

Msimanga's administration has begun dealing with a backlog of alleged corruption passed down by his predecessor, said Mgobozi.

PMSA holdings was contracted by the city in 2010 to investigate irregularities associated with the procurement and use of service providers by various departments at the City.

This included the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) which falls under the Community Safety Department of Tshwane.

The report implicates former Chief of Police Steven Ngobeni and three other high-ranking officials.

Msimanga, in a statement, said the money was allegedly meant for procuring security systems for the city and for the protection of people.

"Yet it appears that those systems never materialised despite the money having been spent," said Msimanga in a statement.

The 2010 report, which was tabled by the standing committee of public accounts at a city council meeting last week, alleges that high-ranking officials, including Ngobeni, were complicit.

'That was not me'

According to the report, a top official, whose name is known to News24, allegedly flouted the chain management policy (SCM) by creating orders and procured quotes for services from a supplier himself, instead of going through the procurement unit.

The senior official allegedly split up orders into smaller amounts to fly under the radar of the R300 000 cap.

It is also alleged that the official also obtained quotations for companies where his wife was either a director or member.

Whilst the report does not detail who benefitted from these irregularities, it said that the city suffered a minimum loss of R15 181 430.

Speaking to News24, Ngobeni denied that he was complicit and said that when he took over, the expenditure was already there.

"The amount is correct, but that was not me, that was the things that were corrected," Ngobeni told News24.

He explained that when the city adopted a new model of service delivery, his division (protection services) and another division (research and resource development) were amalgamated within the TMPD.

He claimed that the implicated officials came from the other department.

"Because I was director, I automatically took responsibility and started changing everything."

Ngobeni said he had stopped allowing one quotation to be approved and that's when he took over.

Disciplinary action

He did, however, concede that one or two quotes were signed off by him during the time that the divisions were joined and the structures were being changed.

All the officials implicated in the report have since resigned, including Ngobeni, who resigned in May this year, allegedly because of "irretrievable breakdown" in the relationship between him and the City.

Ngobeni said he can clear his name.

Msimanga said if the claims in the report turn out to be true, the City will institute disciplinary and criminal action against those implicated.

"We will also activate administrative actions to ensure that some of this money is recovered so that it can be put to creating a safer city for the people of Tshwane," said Msimanga.

Source: News24