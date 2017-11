South Africa: Two Factory Buildings On Fire in Cape Town

Firefighters in Cape Town are battling a blaze after two factory buildings caught fire in Monza Street in Killarney on Wednesday evening, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue department said.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said a man who was in one of the factories sustained third-degree burns.

Layne said six fire engines and four water tankers with 40 firefighters were still battling the blaze.

"The fire is not under control as yet but is confined to the two affected buildings. The cause has not been determined as yet," said Layne.

Massive fire at factory in Killarney, Cape Town @TeamNews24 Fire brigade on scene. pic.twitter.com/8SEtImi2kl-- Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) November 1, 2017

#capefire #capenews The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to 2 factories burning in Mozambique Street, Killarney Gardens at 18:57 th... pic.twitter.com/LK3iXU7yBa-- Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) November 1, 2017

Massive fire in killarney gardens @CapeTalk https://t.co/K6oUCufZ0V-- Jason Sandell (@JasonSandell) November 1, 2017

Huge Killarney gardens fire #CapeTown @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/Rh7jqbT33n-- Jason Sandell (@JasonSandell) November 1, 2017

Source: News24