1 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Leftists Propose Reinventing Socialism for SA

Contemporary capitalism is eating its tail, yet the failed experiment that was the Soviet Union had given socialism a bad reputation. A new vision is needed that combined "social struggle from below and bold state intervention", according to panellists at an anti-poverty seminar this week. By STEVE KRETZMANN.

Creating an alternative to capitalism is crucial if we are to address the ecological, social and economic crises affecting South Africa, and the world.

If we don't focus on a political solution to reinventing public power, the alternative will "in practice be constructed in struggle", argues Professor Ben Cousins, who is DST/NRF Chair in Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at UWC.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) on Monday, Cousins was proposing a reinvention of Socialism as a possibility to address the crises of unemployment, poverty and inequality our mix of post-194 neo-liberalism and social democracy has largely failed to solve, as well as the ecological, social and economic crises affecting much of the rest of the world.

Other than South Africa's current "disaster" of "gangster capitalism" under President Jacob Zuma, our central challenge is achieving pro-poor economic development, he said.

