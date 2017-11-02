1 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Student Beaten to Death for Allegedly Breaking Into Fellow Student's Room

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student has died allegedly after being attacked by fellow students for breaking into another student's room, the university said on Wednesday evening.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo in a statement said the student died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"It is alleged that the deceased gained illegal entry into another student's room. The owner of the room arrived at his room from the library and found the deceased ransacking the room. The deceased escaped by jumping out of the window of the third floor."

Tukwayo said due to the injuries sustained from the fall, the student could not run away from the scene.

"He was then apprehended by other students and beaten," Tukwayo said.

She said campus security arrived at the scene and called the police and an ambulance.

"The ambulance arrived three hours later and took the student to hospital. Reports from the hospital are that the student died shortly after arriving at the hospital."

Both the university and the police were investigating the incident, she said.

Tukwayo said the student's family had also been informed about his death.

"WSU management strongly condemns criminal activities in this incident, be it the act of theft and the vigilantism. We are extremely concerned at the levels of violence displayed by a small group of students in the 2017 incidents that have led to loss of life on our campuses.

"This is not normal behaviour and we strongly condemn such violence," she said.

In August this year a WSU student was accused of stabbing another to death with a bread knife over a disagreement about alcohol, while in May another was allegedly killed by a group of students after they had teased one another over seniority.

Source: News24

South Africa

