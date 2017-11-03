Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga addressing supporters at Uhuru Park on October 25, 2017.

The National Super Alliance took the first step towards establishment of the People's Assembly when a meeting between its leader Raila Odinga and governors agreed on moving to the ground to launch the groups at county level.

Mr Odinga, in the meeting on Thursday asked the Nasa governors to support the initiative by taking the proposal to their respective county assemblies for approval.

During the forum, which was also attended by co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, the county bosses approved the coalition's plans to set up a People's Assembly and initiate a review of the Constitution particularly to safeguard and strengthen devolution, according to the statement from Nasa.

CRISIS

"The governors were also briefed on and approved the coalition's plan to form a special committee to review the Constitution of Kenya 2010," the statement, signed by Nasa CEO Norman Magaya, said.

On Tuesday, Mr Odinga declared that Nasa would not recognize President Kenyatta's win and announced formation of a People's Assembly to start preparation for a fresh poll.

The Nasa leader said the political crisis is specifically about free and fair elections and noted that the People's Assembly was the vehicle through which the coalition would exercise what he described as a solemn duty of restoring democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Mr Odinga reiterated that Nasa would not accept to have President Kenyatta's re-election stand because doing so would make a mockery of elections and might as well be the end of the ballot as a means of instituting government in Kenya.

COALITION

The governors after the briefing also promised to mobilise grassroots leaders to join the People's Assembly once it finally convenes at a date to be announced by the coalition.

The statement revealed that the People's Assembly would comprise of governors and their deputies; senators, members of the National Assembly and County Assemblies; religious, trade union and civil society leaders; and representatives of youth and women organisations.

Mr Magaya said a convention to be held in Nairobi will discuss and determine the pathway to democracy and constitutionalism and to restore legality and the rule of law.

The task force to review the Constitution will look at systemic continuing failure of electoral bodies, and the electoral system in general, performance of national security organs and the abuse thereof by the national executive, the political architecture and the structure of the executive and Parliament, among others.

OPPOSE

Meanwhile, Bunge la Mwananchi movement has opposed the establishment a People's Assembly as proposed by Nasa, saying it was a duplicate of what they have, but asked Mr Odinga to join them.

Speaking at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, the chairman, Mr Henry Shitanda said that Mr Odinga's plans to take over the already established platform will not be accepted but will be allowed to join like any other Kenyan.

However, he said that part of the Nasa agenda was contrary to the core mission and tenets of the movement.