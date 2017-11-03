Eleven people have died after a taxi collided with a truck on the N1 north of Polokwane on Thursday evening.

Limpopo department of health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said the taxi had lost control after it hit a donkey in the road near Botlokwa and collided with a truck.

Teffo said 11 occupants of the taxi died at the scene of the accident, while three other people were rushed to various hospitals with serious injuries.

Teffo said the department's forensic medical services were on the scene.

Source: News24