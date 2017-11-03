2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 11 Dead After Taxi Hit Donkey and Collides With Truck

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)

Eleven people have died after a taxi collided with a truck on the N1 north of Polokwane on Thursday evening.

Limpopo department of health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said the taxi had lost control after it hit a donkey in the road near Botlokwa and collided with a truck.

Teffo said 11 occupants of the taxi died at the scene of the accident, while three other people were rushed to various hospitals with serious injuries.

Teffo said the department's forensic medical services were on the scene.

Source: News24

South Africa

State to Challenge Oscar Pistorius's Sentence At Supreme Court of Appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein is on Friday expected to hear the States' appeal to have Oscar… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.