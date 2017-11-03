3 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: CBN Raises the Alarm Over Fake Website

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Central Bank of Nigeria.
By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over a fake website purported to belong to it, which was deployed by fraudulent element with the intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.

In a statement by the acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the CBN said it has only one website.

The statement noted that the bank's attention had been drawn to a scam being perpetrated by some fraudulent persons whereby unsuspecting members of the public are diverted to a fake website purported to belong to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"There is the danger of these fraudsters extorting money from victims based on false claims that the payments made are to either guarantee or secure loans from the various intervention funds of the Bank.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state as follows:

"That the only website created and maintained by the Central Bank of Nigeria for its engagement with stakeholders is: www.cbn.gov.ng," the statement added.

Nigeria

Buhari's Govt Has Created Seven Millions Jobs - Minister

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has created… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.