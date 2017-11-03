Photo: Premium Times

Central Bank of Nigeria.

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over a fake website purported to belong to it, which was deployed by fraudulent element with the intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.

In a statement by the acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the CBN said it has only one website.

The statement noted that the bank's attention had been drawn to a scam being perpetrated by some fraudulent persons whereby unsuspecting members of the public are diverted to a fake website purported to belong to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"There is the danger of these fraudsters extorting money from victims based on false claims that the payments made are to either guarantee or secure loans from the various intervention funds of the Bank.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state as follows:

"That the only website created and maintained by the Central Bank of Nigeria for its engagement with stakeholders is: www.cbn.gov.ng," the statement added.