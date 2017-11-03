Uganda: Women Murders - Suspects' Families Abandon Homes

Photo: The Observer

Residents at the scene where a body was discovered (file photo).

Entebbe/Kampala — Family members of women murder suspects in Entebbe and Nansana, Wakiso District, have fled their homes for fear of being arrested.

Those that Daily Monitor talked to recently claim they are being targeted by unknown people disguising as security personnel, who are demanding information of their arrested relatives.

Some of the victims are two family members of Mr Ivan Katongole, 30, a businessman, who was arrested in September in Katabi, Entebbe. They have run away from their home and are living in secluded places over intimidation from people whose identity is still unknown.

Ms Ronah Kemirembe, the wife of Mr Katongole and Mr Moses Mutagubya, his young brother, are currently leaving in undisclosed places for fear of their lives.

Mr Katongole was arrested by police and detained at Kigo prison at the height of the wave of sporadic killings of women in Entebbe and Nansana municipalities.

In an interview with this newspaper, the duo alleged that since Mr Katongole's arrest, plain-clothed people, who claim to be intelligence officers, have been combing their home and forcing them to make statements about the suspect.

Such abrupt visits by plain-clothed people, the duo claim, have created fear among their family members.

Ms Kemirembe, who is also a former guild president of Nkumba University, said three plain-clothed offices: two men and a woman, came to her home after her husband was arrested at night and suggested a Shs250m payoff if she pinned her husband as a serial killer.

"They asked me to sign documents, which stated that Mr Katongole had killed his only nine-year-old son in ritual sacrifice to get wealth. They also told me to agree that he had produced the same child with me. However, I told them I had never produced any child with Mr Katongole because the only child he has was from another woman and was already at school. I chased them away with their money," Ms Kemirembe said.

She explained that when they entered her house, they allegedly grabbed her phone and started scrolling through the gallery to specifically get her husband's pictures.

She explained that the next morning, the same people went to her father-in-law and demanded to see his grandchild, Johnus Ssebuma, Mr Katongole's son.

However, he could not show them the son because he was already at school, adding that this has since kept them in fear because the same people who only identify themselves as security operatives could do something harmful to them.

Ms Kemirembe narrated that with the continuous and impromptu visits to her home by suspicious people, who claim to be from the police intelligence unit, she has been forced to abandon their home for fear of being tortured.

Mr Mutagubya, a brother of Mr Katongole, said he no longer sleeps at home because some people have been approaching him in a suspicious way to extract information from him about his brother.

"Since my brother was arrested and detained at Kigo prison, some people whose identity I don't know have been following me asking for information about him. They have at times intimidated me but to be on a safe side, I have abandoned home for fear of my life and I now sleep in undisclosed place. It's really affecting us a lot and we wonder why people are following up our family in such a malicious way," he said.

Asked about how they are currently surviving, the duo said the continuous intimidation has scared them to even concentrate on their businesses in Entebbe.

Mr Katongole hasn't been committed to court.

Surrender information

Ms Zaitun Nalubwama, another woman in Katabi, whose husband was arrested, said some people have on several occasions asked her to surrender information about her husband.

"At least four different people have come home since my husband's arrest to interrogate me and whenever I ask them to reveal their identities; they say they are security operatives assigned to investigate the murder of women in Entebbe. But I never speak to them because I can't start discussing my husband's life with strangers," she said.

She noted that since her husband's arrest, she has been struggling to raise fees for their children some of whom will not sit for their end of term exams.

Asked whether she has reported to police, Ms Nalubwama alleged that police isn't helpful and that she can't waste her time reporting to them.

But Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said people who are intimidating the suspect's family members could be criminals who have their own interest in the case.

Mr Owesigire noted that those could be conmen taking advantage of the prevailing situation to rob people of their money.

He asked residents to embrace community policing where such cases can be reported on time.