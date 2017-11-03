3 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fear Grips Edo Residents Over Alleged Monkeypox

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Usman A. Bello

Beinin — A reported case of suspected monkeypox patient at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has created fear among residents of Edo State. This was the case even after the UBTH dismissed the report, lamenting that some journalists went to town with the story without verifying it.

Some national dailies on Wednesday reported that a patient with the disease was on admission at the hospital.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Joshua Uwaila, said though there was a suspected case which sample had been taken to the World Health Organisation (WHO) accredited test centre in Uwaila, "until the result of the test comes out, we cannot say it is monkeypox."

He said the patient posed no danger to anyone and people should not panic.

