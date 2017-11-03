Rwanda: 1500 Officers to Benefit From New Rwf2.4 Billion Police Hostel

Justice minister Johnston Busingye yesterday inaugurated Rwanda National Police (RNP) staff hostels constructed as part of the force's effort to further improve the welfare of officers.

The Rwf2.4-billion three-storey facility is located inside the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru. The facility boasts of equipment worth over Rwf335 million, drawn partly from the welfare fund for the officers.

The hostel, with male and female wings, has capacity to accommodate at least 1,500 police officers divided in three sections according to ranks; senior and junior as well as non-commissioned officers.

It has a duty-free shop, modern kitchen and mess where officers are served; barber shop, waste water treatment plant; rainwater harvest system; automated water supply system; washing area as well as health rooms including gym, among others.

The inauguration event was also witnessed by the State Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana; Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana; Commissioner for Rwanda Correctional Services George Rwigamba; and the Deputy IGP in charge of Operations, Dan Munyuza, among others.

Minister Busingye said: "The construction of such a big facility in a short time at less cost to facilitate a big number of officers is a commendable act and a big step toward further improving the welfare, management and operations of the officers."

The construction was completed in 13 months.

He thanked the leadership of RNP for translating the Head of State's vision into reality by improving the welfare of the officers and creating engineering regiment.

'Hope to reality'

The facility was constructed by a South Korean company, Dong-il, with support and supervision of the RNP Engineering Regiment.

"Who knew that in just 17 years, our police force would be where it is today? But where there is able and visionary leadership, belief translates into reality," Busingye said.

The hostel will relieve many officers stationed in the City of Kigali of the housing challenge.

"Such welfare schemes add value to police doctrines and contribute answers to professional conduct and policing, which people in Rwanda expect of you to ensure their maximum safety," Busingye said.

So far, some staff quarters have been constructed in various districts by citizens. Busingye, while commending the role the public play in policing, said that such welfare schemes will also be extended to all regions.

Meanwhile, Local Government minister Francis Kaboneka also inaugurating other Police facilities in Nyamasheke, worth over Rwf42 million.

The facilities, including the District Police Unit, will accommodate the police station of Ruharambuga, Kanjongo as well as staff quarters for officers.

They were constructed out of the financial contributions by residents as a gesture of partnership with the force.

In February, residents of Gatsibo District contributed about Rwf87 million, which was used in construction of nine police stations and staff quarters, and the District Police Unit of Gatsibo.

Beneficiaries speak

Police Sergeant Chantal Uwitonze said the Kacyiru hostel will cover all expenses she was incurring on rent and food as well as save her time.

"I will be at work on time, and use the money I was spending on rent and food to further improve my welfare," Uwitonze added.

Clement Ndamukunda said: "I will be able to avoid some temptations through the inspirations of my fellow officers. It was possible to be tempted where I was renting. This is a decent hostel that will help us stay honest, disciplined and concentrate on the work of making the country safe and secure."