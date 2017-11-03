Kenya: Betting Firms Unveil Three New Millionaires

The millionaires club is growing by the day, thanks to sports betting. This week alone, betting companies betPawa and mCHEZA have unveiled three new millionaires following their regular draws.

Paul Karanja and Ahmed Abdi were lucky winners of Sh3.8 million and Sh2.3 million, respectively, in the betPawa draw.

Karanja, a nurse, placed a bet last Friday picking 26 teams and staking one shilling. He then placed bets on 20 matches with just one shilling again.

Abdi, a 28-year-old taxi driver, also placed a multi bet staking four shillings and won Sh342,674 after placing 20 games. In the second bet, he staked one shilling, picking 26 games and bagged Sh1,986,492. The betPawa chief executive Dos Kariuki said the one shilling policy helps gamblers bet responsibly. In the mCHEZA draw, John Mwiti, an IT manager at Saracen Media, walked away with a Sh2 million jackpot.

The elated 38-year-old termed the win "a birthday gift" after he staked Sh800, playing four times on the jackpot.

He also walked away with a bonus after getting five and six correct predictions.

A devout Manchester United fan, Mwiti has yet to decide what he will do with his winnings.

"I rarely look at my texts until end of day. When I was called to be notified that I had won the jackpot I couldn't believe it," he said.

mCHEZA Head of Communications Emily Manjeru congratulated Mwiti for winning and encouraged customers to keep playing.

"Every day we bring our customers closer to the millionaire's dream by offering competitive matches," Manjeru said.