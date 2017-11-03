Uganda: Age Limit Bill Unpopular, Says NRM's Kamugisha

Photo: The Observer

Parliament — Kajara County MP Michael Kamugisha Timuzigu has described the Constitution Amendment Bill on the age limit as a hot potato that cannot be sold to the population.

Kamugisha, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) told journalists at Parliament on Wednesday that the bill which seeks to lift the presidential age limit cap prescribed in article 102(b) of the constitution is unpopular and that majority of the population has out-rightly rejected it.

"It is only when you gather about 100 people and give them money that they will pretend to support the bill," he said.

Mr Kamugisha said he would not betray the position of his voters in favour of his individual position.

"The youths have all rejected it because they say, they are not popular enough to stand and win a presidential election. They also say they don't have enough money to meet the requirements for a president," said Kamugisha.

Mr Kamugisha joins a list of other NRM lawmakers including Soroti Woman MP Monica Amoding, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Sekikubo and Manjiya County's John Baptist Nambeshe to reject their party position.

The Bill seeks to repeal article 102(b) of the Constitution in what has been criticized as a move by the ruling party to pave way for president Museveni to run for president beyond the official retirement age.

According to Mr Kamugiha, this would be a dangerous move that might spark hostilities.

"The old people are all worried yet the middle aged groups are agitating for change. I think we need not impose on the people what they clearly don't want," he said.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs chaired by West Budama North MP Jacob Oboth Oboth continues processing the bill.

The Uganda Law Reform Commission appeared before the committee.

The Commission led by its chairperson Vastina Rukimirana Nsanze said that all countries within the region have provisions for a lower age cap, citing Rwanda and Tanzania which have 35 and 40 years respectively.

Ms Nsanze also said that the law makers should also bear in mind the intention of the framers of the Constitution and the justifications for all constitutional safe guards.

"There must be wide consultations which we take not are ongoing but we emphasize dialogue, the principles of good governance and national reconciliation," said Ms Rukimirana.

The Uganda Law Commission is also concerned that repealing Article 102 (b) may have unprecedented impact on other provisions for age limit such as that of civil servants as well as judges.

However, sections of opposition lawmakers have poked holes in the Commission's submission, with Busiro East MP Medard Segona accusing the Law Reform body of abdicating its role and rather leave it to politicians.

Mr Segona said the commission was in position to emphasize the need for a Constitutional Review Commission, but instead simply made recommendations to be considered by a the committee of parliament.