Uganda: More MPs Reject Age Limit Cash

Photo: The Observer

Parliament — Kasese Woman MP and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza has this morning returned she 29 million to parliament.

The leader of opposition has been out of the country for about two weeks.

Also returning the cash is Rukungiri municipality MP Roland Kaginda, who says his voters asked him not to return to the constituency before rejecting what they called a bribe.

"We have different voters. My voters do not want me to even touch this money, " Mr Kaginda said.

The money is part of the Shs13 billion released by parliament last month to facilitate consultations on the controversial constitution amend Bill initiated by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi.

The Bill, among others seeks to repeal Article 120(b) of the constitution to lift the presidential age limit, in what has been widely criticised as a move to pave way for President Museveni's ascendency into a life president.

Mr Kaginda told Daily Monitor that he has to follow the will of his people.

"We definitely do not need to waste tax payers' money. I'm sure that just like my voters, this is a bribe," Mr Kaginda said.

Parliament has since come public, owning the money as nothing short of facilitation.

The law makers are set to address a press conference on their decision.

They join eight others: Medard Segona (DP-Busiro south), Angeline Osegge (FDC Soroti),Moses Kasibante (Ind-Rubaga North, William Nzoghu (FDC-Busingora North) as well as Mohammed Muwanga Kivumbi (DP-Butambala County.)

Others are Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju (FDC) and Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi as well as Masaka Municipality MP Matthias Mpuuga.