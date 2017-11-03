Uganda: Candidates Withdraw From UCE Examination

At least two students from Lango College have withdrawn from the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams.

Bob Okino, the school head teacher at Lango College confirmed the incident on Tuesday. Okino while responding to the allegations that his candidates had missed Physics and Commerce exams on Monday, confirmed that at least two of the candidates had withdrawn from the ongoing exams.

He said the two have made a formal communication showing their intention to withdraw and were allowed. One said they had severe headache while the other wrote a letter to the school just before the candidates' briefing saying he was not ready for the examination.

"Two students have withdrawn from the ongoing examination and they have made formal communication. One was complaining of severe headache, he told us in his letter that he wasn't able to sit for the remaining papers though we have tried counselling him in vain," said Okino.

The head teacher said they tried counselling the two to sit for the papers but they declined. He adds that the cause of the sickness was not well-explained since no medical proof was given to the school.

He noted that the school management also tried requesting that he should be given medical care at school while he continues with his exam but the student refused, saying he can only be treated by his parents.

Okino identified the two as Emmanuel Joshua Adoka index number 007, who claimed he was sick, and Innocent Odongo, index Number 039.