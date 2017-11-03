The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said they have recorded Zanu PF legislators who are dishing out pre-signed affidavits to their supporters who would present them as proof of residence(s) to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officers superintending over the on-going Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process.

Government has put proof of residence as one of the requirements for potential voters to register in next year's elections.

Those without houses have been given an option to produce affidavits which would have been commissioned by commissioners of oaths stationed at the voter registration points.

Addressing Journalists in Harare on Thursday, ZESN board chairman, Andrew Makoni, said Zanu PF MPs whose names they said they have, were committing a crime by giving their supporters pre-commissioned affidavits.

"These incidents have been reported in a number of areas for instance, in Ward 17 and 19 Murehwa South, Rushinga Ward 4, and at Iminyela Centre in Mpopoma," he said.

"These disturbing reports of pre-filled affidavits need to be investigated by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and corrective action should be taken against the offenders.

"It is critical that all potential registrants freely register in this important exercise. Thus ZESN is concerned by this practice which has fuelled intimidation of registrants who are given the pre-filled affidavits on condition that after registering they submit serial numbers on their registration slips," said Makoni.

The ZESN boss also said had there were recorded cases where observers deployed by Civil Society Organisations to monitor the on-going BVR were being chased away from voter registration centres.

"ZEC should establish a conducive political environment devoid of intimidation and violence during the registration exercise and during the period leading to the 2018 elections," said Makoni.

"We urge ZEC to facilitate the creation of multi-party liason committees which will be an appropriate platform to elicit the support of politicians in adhering to the stipulated code of conduct for political parties I all electoral processes," he said.