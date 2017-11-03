editorial

This week police arrested a pastor who had turned young girls under his care into sex slaves and impregnated one of them. The pseudo-cleric has a church in Lugala on Masanafu Road in Kampala's Rubaga Division.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the pastor has been routinely abusing many of the vulnerable girls at his church. Not only has he destroyed their innocence, but he could also have exposed them to sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/Aids.

Police should subject this pastor to medical test to establish his sero-status and determine the severity of the charges against him.

That said, this incident is an indictment on police and other security agencies, who are supposed to monitor such churches, that lack an internal central regulatory authority or hierarchy.

It is also the laxity on the parents. Many parents have surrendered their role to every moving Tom, Dick and Harry who promises to take care of their children. In the instant case, the parents readily and easily surrendered their daughters to the pastor upon promises of free education and basic needs.

The painful truth has now emerged that free things are actually never free. They are more costly. Nobody can put a price on the loss the impregnated girl or her sexually abused colleagues have incurred on their future.

The parents did not bother to establish the capacity or genuineness of this monstrous pastor lurking behind the church to prey on their daughters. If parents had been a little keen, they would have easily discovered the emptiness of the pastor's promises.

Pictures in the press show his church in Lugala in shambles with a collapsed roof and crumbling walls. How would a pastor, who cannot take care of his own church, take care of other people's children? The media has reported many similar harrowing tales of evil and atrociousness in these so-called born-again churches, but government has kept a blind eye on them largely for political reasons.

If the government had been monitoring, this sexual abuse in the Lugala church could have been detected early. Born-again churches have been allowed to operate on free range with government taking no interest to know what rot happens inside there. This has allowed all sorts of evil and crime to thrive under these churches uninterrupted.

Because the born-again churches are perceived to have a big following, government is reluctant to interfere with their activities for fear of losing a key political constituency. It is high time government started inquiring into activities of these churches to check their excesses.