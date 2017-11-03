Uganda: Civil Servants Face Disciplinary Action

Wakiso — At least 19 civil servants in Wakiso District are facing disciplinary action over alleged extortion, absenteeism and reporting to work late.

Out of the 19 affected civil servants, 12 are teachers, one laboratory assistant while others are enrolled nurses and nursing officers.

The teachers worker at Tukuze, Kojja Chance, Nkonya, Bbira Church of Uganda, Buwanuka, St Kizito Kisozi, Namugale and St Kizito Bembe primary schools while the health workers are attached to Entebbe Hospital, Wakiso Health Centre IV and Kasangati Health Centre IV.

The affected staff, if found guilty, are likely to face penalties, including interdiction, demotion or caution.

But a source at the district intimated to Daily Monitor that some of the summoned civil servants may also face disciplinary measures over alleged drunkenness and soliciting money from patients for services, which are meant to be charged.

Wakiso District deputy chief executive officer Wasswa Masokoyi confirmed the development.

He said all the affected staff will appear before the district rewards and sanctions committee between November 14 and 15 to give their defence.

"We have decided to summon them over continued complaints against them," Mr Masokoyi told Daily Monitor on telephone yesterday.

"In pursuance of the objectives of the rewards and sanctions framework which were issued under circular Standing Instructions No.1 of 2011, the district committee will meet to handle cases related to performance, absenteeism and other disciplinary offences," he said.

Mr Masokoyi, who also doubles as chairperson district rewards and sanctions committee, said they expect each of the accused civil servants to submit a copy of their written defence and other supporting documents to the committee.

Wakiso's health and education sectors are some of the most challenged departments with staff lacking staff quarters yet some suffer delayed salaries over technical issues. For example, due to lack of staff quarters, staff commute from Kampala daily to report to their work stations.

"The salary is meagre and sometimes not paid on time. Workers can't practically move. You can't expect a health worker or teacher to work as required," Mr Ahmed Ssekyanzi, a councillor representing Sseguku Ward at Ndejje Division, Makindye /Ssabagabo Municipality, said.

In June, the acting district health officer, Dr Robert Kagwire, said Wakiso can only provide accommodation to only 27 (3.07 per cent) of their health workers out of 877 the district employs. This implies that a total of 850 (96.93 per cent) health workers in the district commute to their work stations daily.

Lack of accommodation for health workers and teachers contribute to staff absenteeism and shortage in the two sectors.

According to the Health Sector Performance Report of 2013, 40 per cent of health workers countrywide are rarely at their workstations.

The report cited district hospitals and lower health units as the most affected.

According to the report, the most quoted reasons for absenteeism were poor pay, poor working conditions and study leave.