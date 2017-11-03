Uganda: Our Parliament Is Being Dissolved Through Bribery

Photo: The Observer

NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong makes his submission as the chairperson of National Entrepreneurs League RM Dr Robert Mwesigwa looks on.

opinion

In 2005, a bizarre proposal for constitution amendment to grant the Executive power to dissolve Parliament was mooted. One may argue that it was brought to divert legislators' wrath in order to make the lifting of term limits appear like a lesser evil. This time round, the land Amendment and the age limit amendment Bills came together. Initially, the age limit amendment, like a pregnancy, was being denied. It is now being midwifed by the committee whose business we all know is a mere formality.

But these parliamentary rituals did not begin yesterday. What is disturbing has been our inability to admit that Parliaments is being dissolved gradually. Take the case of the Shs29 million payment for consultation, rightly described by MP Semujju Nganda as 'sanitising bribery.' How can Parliament, which is charged with the constitutional mandate of appropriation disregard all the rules of the budgetary process and accept such a mischarge on its budgets?

The Public Finance Management and Accountability Act, which is very comprehensive, does not provide for such wild financial manoeuvres. Parliament, by accepting to disregard all the rules that govern the budget process, loses the moral authority to call any spending entity to order. I can imagine the challenge Accountability committees are going to face when confronted with issues of mischarge, diversion, unauthorised expenditure and failure to account, given that Parliament itself has now done it on a worse scale. The mere fact of disregarding the financial management regime, has 'dissolved' two key roles of Parliament that is appropriation and oversight.

With 'a sanitised bribe' in their hands , what moral authority do MPs have to restrain or call to order corrupt accounting officers who even dare MPs with bribes. On this one, Parliament has lost not only the high moral ground, but also ceded its primary mandate.

That is why the moral of this payment is even more important than the amount paid out. True, thousands are ailing without medication, others are starving in famine-stricken communities in Karamoja, the flood and landslide disaster affected peoples of Kasese and Elgon would be assisted if this money was allocated to those issues. But all this could only be done both now and in the future by legislators of integrity, who think first about Uganda and are passionate about executing the mandate of Parliament. These issues have been ignored in the pretext of consultation and yet Parliament facilitates a monthly mileage to the constituency. Besides, other Bills have been consulted on previously without huge facilitation.

By arguing the mandate, morals, and integrity of the institution, I am not trying to downplay the fact that this money, if put to good use, could have served the country better. That while prosecutors are on strike, the medical workers are underpaid, and Makerere University lecturers are on the verge of laying down their tools, hospitals are going without drugs and specialised medical care is not easily affordable, the government claims that there is no money to fund very urgent national demands.

The whole issue of spending all this amount of money to commit constitutional treason is, to say the least, abominable. Children are studying on empty stomachs and Parliament claims to represent their interests. If I should ask the MPs, in your heart of hearts don't you as individuals, feel ashamed?

I have heard arguments that this was a diversion from salaries, so what? It is from the Consolidated Fund first and foremost, secondly the taxpayer will still have to pay the said salaries when they fall due. Honourable friends, what courage are you going to summon to deal with unfunded priorities in the different sectors.

Finally, I will share a story of the proverbial elephant that asked for shelter - first for its nose, then the head and the whole body and finally displaced the owner of the house. A lot of ground has been ceded to the Executive through all forms of underhand methods, including institutional bribery. Ground was ceded by the NRM caucus, then to the military that raided Parliament, and now to a huge bribe. The 2005 proposal to dissolve Parliament has been achieved without a constitutional amendment.

Ms Alaso is a born again politician