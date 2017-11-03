2 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tree Crushes Mombasa Woman to Death After Heavy Downpour

Mombasa — A woman was on Thursday crushed to death after a tree fell on food stalls near Mbaraki area in Mombasa County due to heavy rainfall.

A team of County emergency team rescued two other people who were trapped under the huge tree and rushed them to hospital.

Police and witnesses said the lady was washing utensils when the tree fell on her killing her instantly.

Mombasa County Commander Johnston Ipara said Police have launched investigation into the incident adding that the victim's body was moved to Coast General Hospital for autopsy.

Police believe heavy rains in the area might have contributed to the tragedy.

Since Monday, heavy rains have wrecked havoc leading to flooding in main roads and within residential areas in the County.

In May, at least eight people died in Mombasa due to heavy rains. The casualties at the time included a mother and her children whose house a wall bordering the Pandya Hospital fell into near Mbaraki.

Whereas the Kenya Meteorological Department has been issued advance heavy rainfall warnings, poor drainage in Mombasa has been blamed for flooding that has claimed dozens of lives in the coastal city.

