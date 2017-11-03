Uganda: One Raped, Five Injured As Assailants Attack Kalungu Again

An 18 -year -old girl has been raped by unidentified thugs who descended on villages of Kasebuti and Masaaba, Bukulula Sub County in Kalungu District.

The rape victim is a daughter of a nurse at Bukulula Health Centre IV who was not at home at the time of the attack.

Ms Sarah Nambogo, who had visited her relatives, also ended up becoming a victim when the assailants attacked the villages on Thursday morning.

"They attacked at round 2am armed with hammers, machetes and axes. They were not asking for anything," Ms Nambogo said with tears in her eyes, adding that the thugs took her one month-old baby and dropped her in the trading centre.

Another victim, George William Kitengo, who claimed to have trained as a special police constable and currently serving as crime preventer told Daily Monitor that the assailants had an intention of killing the victims .

"These men (assailants ) don't like to take anything, they don't say anything. They just attack, beat and cut whoever they find in the house," Kitengo said.

He added that he tried to fight back using the tactics he attained during police training course but the thugs overpowered him .

Other victims include Richard Mangala, Jane Nayagga and Winnie Katushabe. The trio was seriously cut on the head, chest and some on the legs and was all are currently admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Sister Harriet Ijangolet, the officer in charge of emergence at the hospital, told Daily Monitor that two of the victims are in critical condition.

"They have open head cuts and Katushabe is still unconscious. We hope she will be fine with time," Ms Ijangolet noted.

Although some of the victims claimed that the attackers were not asking for money, Southern Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi says their preliminarily investigations indicate that the thugs' intention was to rob since they asked for money.

"They (assailants) first raided Matia Mugejje whom they robbed Shs 300,000, and further went to Badru Tamale's home ,destroyed his car garage and robbed Shs 150,000 .They also attacked another resident, Lutamaguzi who gave them Shs7,000," Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Kigozi noted that after attacking three households, the assailants moved to attack the hospitalized victims.

A week ago a group of assailants descended on the villages of Kabale-Bugonzi in Bukukulu Sub County, robbed and injured five residents.

This happened after anonymous leaflets were dropped in different areas of the district, warning of an impending attack on various villages in the district.

While visiting some of the victims of the attacks early last month, Minister for Security, Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde, claimed that the on-going wave of crime particularly in Masaka Sub-region could be the work of some ill-intentioned politicians who want to portray a bad image that the government has failed to protect people.