Tanzania: Word Has It... Diamond Platnumz is Getting Bigger

Tanzanian bongo star Diamond Platnumz has once again proved to us that he's determined to take his music business beyond the borders of the East African community.

Barely a week ago, Diamond made history by becoming the first African artist to get six-time platinum sales on his single 'Marry You' featuring Ne-Yo.

And now, the singer has teamed up with American singer Omarion for a new track. We are told that the two have already shot the video of their new song which is expected to drop soon.

Few days after the shooting, Zari Hassan and her beau shared images of the two singers in studio. Diamond's collabo with Omarion comes a month after he featured reggae music group Morgan Heritage in his 'Hallelujah' hit.

We wish him the best.

Urban Boys' Safi set for solo career

Urban Boys' Safi Madiba has had a very eventful year. He has been on everyone's lips after he walked down the aisle in what was arguably the most controversial ceremony this year.

However, while rumours and accusations circulated, Safi and his bride Judith Niyonizeye didn't seem fazed. In fact, they flew to Zanzibar and shared photos of their honeymoon with on social media.

It now seems that not only was Safi ignoring the street talk, he was also working on an exit strategy from the group that shot him to fame.

Word has it that Safi, who also recently established 'Madiba Foundation' which seeks to help vulnerable women, is finally pursuing a solo career.

It is now believed that Safi has started from the top, beginning with a collabo with US-based Meddy. According to the grapevine, the song is being produced in neighbouring Uganda.

While the two members of Urban Boys haven't officially confirmed the separation of the group, it is clear that fellow band member Nizzo, who wasn't invited to his wedding, is not amused. He has also called on him to 'act like a man' and be clear about his next move.

Ugandan celebrated music producer Sasha Vybz who is rumoured to be shooting the video whose title is yet to be known, recently posted a picture posing with the two musicians, particularly congratulating Safi for the solo career that he's taking. Is it really over for Urban Boys? We will keep you posted.

Wedding bells for Rapper Ama-G

Rapper Amani Hakizimana aka Ama-G the Black might be on his way to join a league of other happily married artistes. The hip hop star broke up with his live-in girlfriend of years, Rosine, due to unknown reasons.

But news reaching us is that the rapper is now engaged and will soon marry his new catch identified as Lilliane Uwase. In fact, close sources say that the two have introduced each other to their respective families and that several consultations have been made. Colleagues in the arts industry are said to be gearing up for the do whose date is yet to be set.

However, word has it that the nuptials are slated for early next year in February. We wish the two good luck.

Katauti finds new love

Former professional football player Hamad Ndikumana Katauti has reportedly found a new catch after his nine year marriage to Tanzanian actress Irene Uwoya, commonly known as Oprah, officially came to an end. News of the breakup intensified in February but the two constantly declined to comment about it until recently when Uwoya officially got remarried to a man only identified as Dogo Janja. Katauti, who is currently one of the Rayon Sports coaches, seemed to have also moved on. Rumours of a relationship between Katauti and Burundian socialite Asma Jesca started circulating recently and the two sent social media into frenzy when they shared an image of themselves on Instagram. If you remember well, Jesca is the woman who previously claimed Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz is the father of her twin daughters. We are definitely keeping an eye on this one.

Buravan back to New Level label

Five months after parting ways with 'New Level' music label over undisclosed disputes and misunderstandings, rising rhythm and blues singer Buravan, real name Yvan Burabyo, is reportedly back.

Word has it that the talented singer is ready to sign a fresh contract with the music label.

We cannot readily establish what exactly the label does for the singer, but since the split, his visibility on the social scene had significantly dwindled.

The singer, through his Instagram account, wrote a cryptic message indicating his comeback though he did not give any details. We congratulate him.