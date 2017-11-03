Nigeria: Ahead of Afrima 2017, Organizers Unveil Akon, Sophy Aiida As Hosts

Photo: AFRIMA

Akon, Sophy Aiida to host Afrima Awards.

Multi-award winning African-American music star, Akon, has been unveiled as host of the 4th annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to a statement by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA, the Senegal-born superstar will handle the event's proceedings which will be shown live by over 80 television stations in a live broadcast and online platforms across the world with support from the co-host, Ms. Sophy Aiida, a Cameroonian-French entertainment broadcaster.

With a track record of outstanding success in the global music industry that has brought immense recognition to Africa's creative energy and originality, Akon, a multi-Grammy award winning singer, songwriter, record producer and actor will be hosting the event alongside Cameroonian prolific broadcaster, Sophy Aiida.

Sophy was born in Paris, but she moved to New York where she spent 15 years before returning to Cameroon to contribute to her homeland. The multilingual and multi-talented woman is regarded as one of Central Africa's biggest show hosts. Meanwhile, Africans on the continent and in the diaspora are looking forward to the AFRIMA 2017 awards ceremony and the AFRIMA Music Village scheduled to hold on Friday,

November 10. The Music Village is an evening of non-stop open music festival of live performances from African stars and nominees, with an audience of 40,000 people. It will also be broadcast live and is produced by a prominent experiential marketing/production agency in Africa, Backstage Pro. The awards ceremony, which is being organized in partnership with the African Union Commission, is a celebration of Africa by rewarding the creativity and originality of African artistes and songwriters with the resplendent 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

The 2017awards ceremony being organized in association with Lagos State of Nigeria, the Official Host City, will be a colourful, performance-packed event graced by music stars, industry legends, captains of industry, diplomats, government officials, music lovers across the continent. The event will be broadcast live across 84 countries in Africa.