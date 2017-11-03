Vicki Momberg, the real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera, is expected to hear her fate in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Momberg was facing a number of crimen injuria charges after her rant towards Constable David Mkhondo, who was trying to help following an alleged smash-and-grab incident, was filmed and aired on TV news.

In the video clip, Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouted.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We've got a low calibre of people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.

Momberg claimed she "acted illogically" after the alleged smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg 'intimidated' by black officer

Earlier this year during her trial, she told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that she would not have been able to identify the alleged smash-and-grab suspect.

"All I would have been able to say was that he was black," she testified.

During the trial, Constable Mkhondo testified that he, his supervisor and another colleague stopped at the Bel Air Shopping Centre in Northriding, north of Johannesburg, after the driver of a white VW Polo which was behind them, flashed its lights.

Mkhondo said the Polo also stopped and a woman got out and immediately started making racist slurs.

News24 reported that Momberg didn't deny Mkhondo's testimony, but instead said she was "intimidated" because she had been robbed by a black man.

"I hope he (Mkhondo) will one day understand what I felt like."

News24