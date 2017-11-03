Kenya: How Nairobi Weather Will Look Like at the Weekend

Motorists in Nairobi should exercise utmost care due to poor visibility and slippery roads because of the moderate to heavy showers expected in several places in Nairobi over the weekend up to Tuesday next week.

According to the County Director Meteorological Service Mary N. Kilavi, Nairobi was expected to experience cloud cover Thursday morning and in the afternoon.

"Showers might be of moderate intensity and are expected to spread to several places in the county today," she said in a statement.

"From Friday to Tuesday, the rains are likely to occur over few places in the morning and in the afternoon while at night, moderate to heavy showers might occur," said Kilavi.

TEMPERATURES

Confirming the weather review for the period October 24- 31, she said that the county experienced heavy rains on Wednesday night as had been expected.

The rainfall was heaviest over the western parts of the county with Ngong station recording the highest amount (71.6mm) followed by Dagoretti with 49.9mm.

On temperatures, Kilavi said that during the day time over the same period, temperatures decreased by about 20C compared to the previous review period.

"The average night time temperatures increased slightly due to an increase in cloud cover. However, on October 31st the minimum temperatures dropped to 12.40C at JKIA to a minimum of 11.20C," the Director said.