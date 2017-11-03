Namibia: Salute Apologise for Shihepo Accident

SALUTE Boxing Academy yesterday offered "sincere and deepest condolences" to the bereaved family who lost "a father and a child" in a car crash involving boxer Willbeforce 'Black Mamba' Shihepo on Saturday.

The boxing establishment has been inundated with calls since the fatal accident on Saturday evening, which left the 34-year-old former WBO Africa middleweight champion behind bars and facing multiple charges.

Shihepo, who turned himself in on Monday, allegedly fled the scene of the accident which resulted in the instant death of 54-year-old Likius Petrus and six-year-old Toivo Linda Teopoline Nghipuyoonda, 30 kilometres south of Okahandja.

"Having to hear something like that has been a very difficult pill to swallow. Losing a loved one is not a joke. We have been trying to get in touch with the family to offer them our sincere and deepest condolences over the loss of their loved ones on that fateful night," said Salute Boxing Academy's public relations officer Armas Shivute.

"We not only offer our sincere apologies to the family, but to the nation as well."

While they stand by their boxer, Salute condemned his actions, and said they have not sent their legal team to help Shihepo.

He has been charged with culpable homicide, operating an unroadworthy vehicle, failure to render assistance to injured persons, failure to ascertain the extent of damages after an accident, and failure to ascertain the nature and extent of the injuries sustained by a person after an accident.

He was denied bail, and his next court appearance is on 27 November.

"We are not saying we will neglect Willbeforce. He is our boxer, but we cannot stand for what happened. We have been in contact with him since Saturday. We do not condone anyone who breaks traffic rules, or any of the country's laws. That is why we keep preaching to our fighters that 'when you're off, respect yourself, respect us as management and respect the public'," Shivute stated.

Shihepo is the second high-profile Namibian boxer to have been involved in a fatal car accident after former two-time world middleweight champion Harry Simon, who was sentenced to a two-year prison term for causing the deaths of three Belgian tourists, including a 22-month-old infant, in a 2002 road crash.

In 2004, Simon's then driver Hans Hauwanga was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, two of which were suspended for five years, on a charge of culpable homicide after he rammed the boxer's luxury off-road SUV into Swakopmund couple Siegfried (49) and wife Elke Kessler's (45) car, and they were killed instantly when their vehicle exploded into flames.

At the time, the police initially reported that Simon had been driving the vehicle when it crashed into the Kesslers at high speed, and that Simon and his companions left the accident scene before the police had arrived.

However, this version of events was later retracted, with Hauwanga then said to have been the driver.