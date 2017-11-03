Sonia Lindemeier, coach of disabled swimmer Matheus Angula, says the athlete is in great shape to compete at next month's International Paralympic Committee (IPC) 2017 world para swimming championship in Mexico.

The championship will take place between 2 and 7 December after it was rescheduled from 30 September to 7 October. It was postponed due to several earthquakes which hit the region at the end of September.

Angula, also known as 'Spiderman', will use this championship to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Lindemeier told Nampa on Tuesday that they have already booked their accommodation in Mexico City, and cannot wait for the global spectacle.

"Angula is anxious at the moment," she said, referring to the athlete's eagerness to compete. "He has been putting in good times at training, and I am positive that by the time we travel to Mexico, he will do his best to swim under 50 seconds in the 50m freestyle."

Lindemeier said despite small glitches that are currently being faced ahead of their travel, the pair is in good spirits, and working hard at training.

"We are happy that we received help from a number of people who contributed towards this trip. But due to the cancellation of our first trip in September, we are going to pay penalties [to airliners]. I am nonetheless happy the competition dates have finally been set", she added.

Lindemeier expressed optimism that Angula will make the country proud during the championship.

The athlete is currently swimming 50 seconds in the 50 metre freestyle, which is a good sign ahead of their trip as Angula previously swam the 50m freestyle in 59,79 seconds at the South African national aquatic championship in August this year.

At the same event, he managed a time of 55,13 seconds in the 50m breaststroke and in the 100m freestyle, he clocked two minutes and six seconds.

Angula was born without legs, and competed in his first swimming competition in March 2016. Later that year, he was classified by the IPC to swim freestyle in the S6 category, and breaststroke in the SB5 category. He is currently ranked number one in Africa in the S6 category.

More than 900 athletes from 65 countries are expected to compete for honours during the 2017 IPC world para swimming and para powerlifting championships in the North American country. - Nampa