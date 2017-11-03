2 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fresh Ethiopian Troops Cross Over Into Somalia Ahead of 'Final Offensive' On Al-Shabaab

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 50 armored vehicles carrying Ethiopian troops crossed over into Somalia's Gedo region on Wednesday night, local administration and residents told Radio Dalsan.

The troops are believed to be advancing towards the South West State which will be one of the front lines of an offensive the Somalia government says will rout out militant group Alshabaab.

The arrival of the troops comes less than two weeks after Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo visited Addis Ababa to request for military backing ahead of the offensive.

The arrival of Ethiopian troops has been received with mixed reaction with some seeing this as a major boost to the planned offensive while others remain critical over the role of Addis in Somalia affairs or their capability to deal with Alshabaab.

Former Defence Minister in the Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed administration Ahmed Fiqi told Radio Dalsan that he is less optimistic about Ethiopia's ability to restore peace in Somalia.

Farmaajo also sent a similar request to Djibouti and Uganda following Somalia's deadliest single attack that killed more than 400 people on October 14 in the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia

Ethiopian Troops Enter Somalia, Back Offensive Against Al-Shabaab

Hundreds of heavily-armed Ethiopian troops have crossed into Somalia, reportedly to assist a Somali government offensive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.