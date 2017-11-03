WITH log leaders African Stars facing two tough matches on the road this weekend, their closest challengers will be hoping to narrow the gap on them in Premier League action this weekend.

Stars are the only team with a 100 percent winning record and lead the log on 12 points from four matches.

Tura Magic on 10 points, Black Africa (9) and Blue Waters (7) however all have home matches this weekend and favourable results could lead to a shake up on the log.

Stars have been in great form so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding only three in their four matches to date.

Striker Panduleni Nekundi has been their standout player, while young players like Marius Kotze, Alfeus Handura and Neville Tjiueza have also impressed. Along with experienced stalwarts like Ronald Ketjijere, Pat Nevin Uanivi, Engelhard Kahua and Dennis Tjetinda, they are very well balanced side and will be amongst the favourites to win this season's title.

They however face two tough matches this weekend - against Rundu Chiefs and Mighty Gunners, with the latter already having taken full points off Orlando Pirates in Windhoek last weekend.

Tura Magic will be out to collect maximum points when they take on Chief Santos on Saturday and Young Chiefs on Sunday at the SKW Stadium.

Having already beaten powerhouse Black Africa, Magic are the only other unbeaten team in the league besides Stars, and will start as firm favourites against 11th placed Chief Santos and 15th placed Young Chiefs.

Black Africa will also start as favourites when they take on bottom-of-the-log Citizens tomorrow at the Unam Stadium, but they have a tough nut to crack on Sunday when they face Unam at the same venue.

Unam gave a great display before losing 3-2 to African Stars on Tuesday and with players like the Katupose twins, Edmund Kambanga, Heini Isaacs, Kleopas Nuukushu and Pandeni Kandjabanga in their midst they have a strong side and could also make an impact in this season's title race.

Blue Waters will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Orlando Pirates and Life Fighters at the Kuisebmond Stadium this weekend.

They were among the early front runners, but could only collect a point in away matches against Chief Santos and Young Chiefs last weekend.

In other matches this weekend, Eleven Arrows host Life Fighters and Orlando Pirates; Civics travel north to take on Mighty Gunners and Rundu Chiefs; and Tigers take on Young Chiefs and Young Chiefs at the SKW Stadium.

The NPL meanwhile said that a disciplinary meeting will be held to decide the outcome of Tigers' opening league matches against Citizens and Unam.

Tigers did not turn up for the matches, but NPL league administrator Tovey Hoebeb said that Tigers had been charged with misconduct by the NPL.

Tigers were given five days to respond and have until closing time on Friday to respond.