Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga has urged discipline and transparency in utilising availed resources in Bulawayo province ahead of tomorrow's Presidential Youth Interface Rally. Cde Chipanga made the remarks yesterday at White City Stadium where the rally will be held. He said the rally must not divide the party.

"Tomorrow you are going to receive the fuel and T-shirts from the national executive. Youth provincial chairperson Cde Anna (Mokgohloa) you should distribute the resources transparently. We don't want the resources that you are going to receive to destroy the party. The resources should assist the party. We don't want to hear stories of people complaining about this and that . . . we expect maximum discipline. We don't need any corruption within members of the Youth League," said Cde Chipanga.

President Mugabe donated 10 000 litres of fuel to be used during the rally while the Youth League has secured 10 000 T-shirts for those who will attend the Interface. He said those who will attend the rally should be disciplined, especially when President Mugabe is addressing. Cde Chipanga said Bulawayo province had done exceptionally well in its preparations, surpassing targets.

He hailed the provincial chairman, Cde Dennis Ndlovu, and his team for assisting the Youth League members in preparing for the rally. Cde Chipanga expressed gratitude to civil servants in the city for their commitment and participation in the preparations for the meeting saying their involvement made a difference. Cde Ndlovu said the Interface rally has united the province and urged party members to maintain that spirit of unity.

"The interface is a good thing for Bulawayo. There are some people we had not seen in a while but through the Interface they have emerged from their shells. We call on Bulawayo as a whole to come and meet the President," said Cde Ndlovu.

Earlier in the day, Bulawayo provincial Youth League members conducted a clean-up exercise in the city centre and in Makokoba suburb, with over 400 youths participating. Provincial Youth League chairperson Cde Mokgohloa said the clean-up campaign was a success and had achieved its intended goals as more people became interested in the event.

"We had targeted 400 people and participate in the clean-up campaign but we ended up being oversubscribed. The response we got today is a testimony that more people want to participate in anything that has to do with the Interface," said Cde Mokgohloa.