Cameroon: Juridicial, Political and Management Sciences - the 18th Session of the Professional Examination Launched

Here is a press release from the Minister of Higher Education.
The Minister Of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders and Current Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the African and Malagasy Council for Higher Education (CAMES), hereby informs the National and International Public that he would proceed to the Solemn opening of the 18th Session of the Professional Examination in Juridical, Political and Management Sciences, as well as the launching of Preparatory Activities towards the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of CAMES on Friday the 3rd of November 2017 in Amphi 700 of the University of Yaounde I, as from 11.00 a .m prompt.
Minister of Higher Education