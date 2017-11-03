Central Africa: After Participating in CEMAC Summit - Presidential Couple Back Home

Paul and Chantal Biya were given a warm welcome by the country's senior dignitaries and population yesterday afternoon at the Nsimalen airport and through the streets of Yaounde.

Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya and wife, Chantal, are back in the country after taking part in the just-ended Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States, CEMAC, in N'Djamena, Chad. The first couple arrived at the Nsimalen International airport Wednesday afternoon to a warm reception from top officials and population who massively turned up for the purpose. When the Presidential jet touched down on the tarmac at 12:46 pm, dance groups and supporters of the Cameroon Peoples' Democratic Movement (CPDM) from Mefou and Afamba Division who had thronged the courtyard of the airport sang and danced their best. The Active Youths for Mrs Chantal Biya - JACHABI, were also part of the animation. As the plane on board Paul and Chantal Biya taxied to a halt at about 1 pm, some senior State dignitaries were already on hand to welcome them. The first couple thus shook hands, after descending from the plane, with the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the first Vice President at the National Assembly, Hilarion Etong and the Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E Ahmat Mahamat Karambal. The same pleasantries were shared with the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele and a host of other dignitaries at the entrance of the Presidential lounge. While inside, President Biya granted four airport audiences to the President of the Senate, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, the Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, and the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, in that order. Although nothing filtered out of the audiences, possibilities that the State officials briefed the Head of State on the functioning of the country during his absence as well as had the privilege of getting from him how the N'Djamena summit went on, cannot be completely dismissed. As these were going on, First Lady, Chantal Biya was in the adjacent room with spouses of the Head of State's close collaborators.