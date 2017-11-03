Cameroon: First Ladies Against Miseries...

2 November 2017

By Brenda Yufeh Nchewnang-Ngassa

Mrs Chantal Biya had a satisfactory time in Chad encouraging her Chadian sister, Hinda Deby Itno in their humanitarian crusade.

When two people with same vision and purpose in life meet, such a reunion can last forever without any of them wishing to part ways. Such was the situation when Cameroon's First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya met the First Lady of Chad, Hinda Deby Itno, during her two-days stay in the capital city of Chad, N'Djamena, for the Extraordinary Summit of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) Heads of State. The just ended CEMAC Summit was a hectic and fulfilling one for the Presidential Couple of Cameroon, and most particularly, for First Lady, Chantal Biya. Her presence at the CEMAC Extraordinary Summit was not meant only to accompany her husband, President Paul Biya, to all sittings and follow with keen interest issues that will better shape the economics of countries in the CEMAC zone. This meeting gave Cameroon's First Lady an exceptional opportunity to meet First Lady, Hinda Deby Itno, a fervent partner in fighting against HIV and suffering in Africa and beyond. Both First Ladies had much to talk about as they are both active members of the African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering, which is a non-governmental organisation comprising First Ladies from Africa, corporate bodies of good will and scientists. Created with the initiative of Cameroon's First Lady, African Synergy, has as one of its goals to mobilise societies and the international community to fight against AIDS and other scourges. Under the leadership of Chantal Biya, Hinda Deby Itno is one of the Vice Chair Ladies of African Synergy. Thus, Chantal Biya had a contented time with Hinda Itno, as she spent time discovering how her Chadian counterpart has effectively put her humanitarian passion into concrete actions through her foundation "Fondation Grand Coeur" (Great Heart Foundation), situated at the heart of N'Djamena. While visiting the Great Heart Foundation, Mrs Biya realised how much her Chadian sister has been able to voluntarily lead the fight against social inequalities by providing relief and direct assistance to vulnerable people, promote maternal and child health, fight against obstetric fistula, cancer, gender-based violence, early marriage, child protection, and girls' schooling amongst others. It was an ideal occasion for Chantal Biya to encourage Hinda Itno for spearheading a foundation which has the same mission like her Foundation-Chantal Biya Foundation. Just like Mrs. Hinda Deby Itno, always sensitive to the sufferings of her population, so too is Mrs Chantal Biya, whose humanitarian actions date back to over 20 years with international accreditations to her person. Cameroon's First Lady could not have wished a better way to spend her time in Chad, other than at the Great Heart Foundation to support the works of a sister whose activities touch the very depth of her heart.

